Kentucky Officials Warn Of False COVID-19 Testing Sites Popping Up In Louisville

Kentucky officials said Friday they had discovered multiple fake COVID-19 testing sites across Louisville trying to profit off concern created by the pandemic.

“It’s a scam,” Louisville Metro Council President David James told local Louisville Fox-affiliate, WDRB. “They would test somebody and use the same gloves they used on the person before. They get your [money] plus they can turn in fake Medicaid claims.”

Police said they learned about the alleged fake testing sites on Tuesday after they popped up across the city and operated by two medical marketing companies. One was identified as BCK Marketing and conducted “tests” in the parking lot of Louisville’s Sojourn Church Midtown. Consumers allegedly were charged around $250 and allegedly promised results within 24 hours.

One resident, identified as home remodeler Darryl Davis, said he used his health insurance to get a COVID-19 test after he was sent home from work over a cough and wouldn’t be allowed back until a doctor cleared him. He said he was upset because he couldn’t get the test and BCK Marketing had his insurance information and Social Security number.

Sojurn Church Midtown issued a statement on Wednesday, saying it had asked BCK Marketing to pack up the testing site after growing concerns about its operation.

“Although it wasn’t our event, we felt uncomfortable allowing them to continue to use our parking lot,” Sojourn Collective Director of Communications Jack Brannen said. “Ultimately, we asked them not to return for testing on Wednesday. We have updated our online promotion to reflect the change of plans.”

Mayor Greg Fischer’s office issued an advisory shortly after the sites were discovered, asking residents to go to hospitals if they would like to be tested.

“At this time, we are advising residents experiencing symptoms to seek COVID-19 testing from hospitals, healthcare providers or government resources,” spokeswoman Jessica Wethington told reporters.