Kenyan president stops motion in areas affected by …

NAIROBI, April 6 – Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday purchased a stop to all activity partially of the nation influenced by the brand-new coronavirus, consisting of funding Nairobi.

“The cessation of movement within the Nairobi metropolitan area will be for a preliminary containment period of 21 days with result from 7 p.m. Monday the 6th of April 2020, that is today,” Kenyatta claimed in a televised address.

Kenya has actually reported 158 coronavirus cases and also six deaths. (Reporting by Omar Mohammed and George Obulutsa Editing by David Goodman )