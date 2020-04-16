Kenyan president stops motion in areas affected by …

By Denis Bedoya  On  In News Summary Leave a comment 

NAIROBI, April 6 – Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday purchased a stop to all activity partially of the nation influenced by the brand-new coronavirus, consisting of funding Nairobi.

“The cessation of movement within the Nairobi metropolitan area will be for a preliminary containment period of 21 days with result from 7 p.m. Monday the 6th of April 2020, that is today,” Kenyatta claimed in a televised address.

Kenya has actually reported 158 coronavirus cases and also six deaths. (Reporting by Omar Mohammed and George Obulutsa Editing by David Goodman )

