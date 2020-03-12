Kevin De Bruyne injury latest as Man City star battling to be fit for Man Utd derby

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is currently on course to return from injury to face Manchester United on Sunday.

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is on course to return from injury and be available to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Belgian picked up a shoulder injury during City’s Carabao Cup win over Aston Villa last weekend.

De Bruyne’s injury saw him miss City’s FA Cup fifth round win over Sheffield Wednesday but it would be a huge boost to boss Pep Guardiola to have the attacking midfielder available to face United. The 28-year-old has been in great form for City this season and has already notched up 20 assists, along with nine goals in 35 appearances in all competitions. Guardiola had initially feared his talisman wouldn’t be available to face their rivals and when asked about De Bruyne’s injury after their win over Wednesday, he said: “I don’t know.” However, it is understood the playmaker’s injury is not as bad the club had initially feared. JUST IN: Barcelona make Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer decision in massive blow to Liverpool

And according to the Daily Star, the player will be fit enough to be in Guardiola’s starting XI this weekend. His return will come at a crucial time for City as they look to cement their position in the Premier League while also pushing on to win the Champions League and FA Cup. City are currently on a five-game winning streak and John Stones thinks they can continue this rich vein of form. Bruno Fernandes had Man Utd warning for Sporting Lisbon bosses before transfer [TEAM NEWS] Jose Mourinho admits Tottenham star is ‘completely dead’ after FA Cup exit [TEAM NEWS] Rangers boss Steven Gerrard to consider his future over the next 48 hours [TEAM NEWS]

“We’ve had great results out of these games and we can’t rest on that,” Stones said. “I think we’re building momentum. “We’ve got to be confident within ourselves and know what we’re capable of, but we’re humble about it, which is a great way to go about yourself. “It was a tough night at Hillsborough and to keep the momentum going against difficult opposition, coming off the back of those two games – these are very positive signs for us.” Guardiola is expected to provide an update on De Bruyne’s injury at lunchtime today, and the club may make a late decision about his inclusion to give him the best chance of being fit.