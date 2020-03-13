Kevin de Bruyne injury: Man City boss Pep Guardiola gives update ahead of Man Utd clash

Pep Guardiola has shared good news regarding Kevin De Bruyne’s recovery ahead of the Manchester derby.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola announced that Kevin De Bruyne is getting better and will train with the rest of the team on Saturday. De Bruyne sustained a shoulder injury during City’s Carabao Cup final victory over Aston Villa at Wembley last Sunday.

Guardiola admits the attacking midfielder is not yet in perfect condition and may have to make a late call on his fitness ahead of Sunday’s derby against rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford (4.30pm). Nevertheless, the Spaniard has confirmed that the Belgium international is feeling better and didn’t rule him out for the Manchester derby. Guardiola said: “He’s getting better, tomorrow he’s going to train, he’s not perfect but he feels better.” De Bruyne has been sensational for City this season as he has been prolific in midfield with nine goals and 20 assists in all competitions.

The 28-year-old has been an integral part of the Citizens ever since his arrival from Wolfsburg in 2015 as he has recorded a total of 50 goals and 86 assists in 209 appearances. Guardiola rates the Belgian very highly as he has repeatedly praised his immense talent as well as his ability to handle pressure. The City boss recently said after De Bruyne led City to victory against Real Madrid: “It’s not necessary for me to say anything about Kevin any more. Just take a look at how he plays.

“His performance level, the continuity, the influence in the final third and our finishing. The desire, his calmness and positivity. “I asked him, ‘Kevin, what did you feel before you took that penalty?’ He just said, ‘I’m going to score’. “He doesn’t feel pressure. He likes to play in the big events. He sees something special and the spaces no-one else can see – and he’s improving and improving. “I think he crossed to Gabriel [Jesus] without knowing Gabriel was even there. He was thinking, ‘Gabriel, you have to be there’.

“That’s the best way to express the talent Kevin has.” De Bruyne is among the stars City may struggle to hold on to if their appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport fails to overturn UEFA’s two-year ban. The European governing body has barred the Citizens from competing in any UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons due to Financial Fair Play breaches. There has been doubt about how much such a punishment would impact the team as a number of stars may look for another club that would allow them to play in the Champions League.

