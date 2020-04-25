Key quotes from the George Pell acquittal

KEY QUOTES ON THE ACQUITTAL OF CARDINAL GEORGE PELL

CARDINAL GEORGE PELL

* “I hold no ill will to my accuser, I do not want my acquittal to add to the hurt and bitterness so many feel; there is certainly hurt and bitterness enough.”

FATHER OF ALLEGED VICTIM

* “I’m disgusted.”

SYDNEY ARCHBISHOP ANTHONY FISHER

* “I ask that the pursuit of him that brought us to this point now cease.”

VICTORIAN PARISH PRIEST ANDREW HAYES

* “My concern is less about what happens to Catholic clergy in the courts and more with what happens for the thousands of people we broke,” Victorian parish priest Andrew Hayes.

VICTIM ADVOCATE CHRISSIE FOSTER

* “It’s tragic because it says to victims don’t bother coming forward.”

AUSTRALIAN CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY VICE-CHANCELLOR GREG CRAVEN

* “What it shows is if you are hated enough and if you’ve got enough of the media against you and enough of the state authorities against you, it becomes very hard to get a fair trial.”

BLUE KNOT FOUNDATION PRESIDENT CATHY KEZELMAN

* “Pell now has his freedom, but many abuse victims have never been free – trapped in the horror of the crimes which decimated their lives.”

PRIME MINISTER SCOTT MORRISON

* “I know for many Australians … just the mere discussion of these topics brings back great hurt.”

VICTORIAN PREMIER DANIEL ANDREWS

* “I have a message for every single victim and survivor of child sex abuse: I see you. I hear you. I believe you.”