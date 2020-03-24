Key-Shaped UFO Spotted Flying In Massachusetts, Expert Claims

A strange-looking UFO was spotted flying over Plymouth County in Massachusetts earlier this month. According to a UFO expert, the object could be made up of multiple alien orbs that were clustered together.

Footage of the UFO sighting was shared on YouTube by the channel Zeal. According to eyewitnesses, they spotted the object above them. Based on its appearance, they estimated that it was about as big as a helicopter.

As they filmed the object, one of the eyewitnesses noted that the main body of the UFO had a circular shape with a caterpillar-like tail below it. Although the object appeared to be slowly hovering in the video, the eyewitness said it was actually traveling forward at an incredible speed.

“By the time I got my phone out, the object had already begun accelerating away from us,” an eyewitness stated. “While it may appear to be hovering in the video, it is actually traveling forward at a great deal of speed.”

“I could see the shape of the structure clearly, and could see the ovular shaped black orb and what appeared to be a caterpillar-like tail,” he continued.

After viewing the video, Scott Waring of ET Data Base noted that the strange UFO was shaped like a key. At first glance, the object resembled a bundle of black-colored balloons floating away. However, Waring pointed out that the object maintained its shape as it moved forward.

Although it is not yet clear what the exact nature of the object is, Waring believes it was a cluster of alien orbs. He speculated that the orbs might have a hive-like state of mind, which causes them to move in clusters as they travel to different places.

“My first though is it’s many black balloons tied together so they can’t fly away, however they should not be lined up like this and if it were balloons it would not be able to accelerate and speed away, as the eyewitness says,” Waring stated in a blog post. “Alien orbs however might take a shape bundling together like this and following each other in a hive like states.”