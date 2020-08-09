Khabarovsk protests 5 weeks on: Smaller crowds, but thousands still turn out to back ex-Governor Furgal & vent anger at Moscow

Residents of Khabarovsk have taken to the streets once again in a continued show of support for former Governor Sergey Furgal, arrested in July on suspicion of ordering two successful murders, and a third failed killing.

Saturday’s march marks the 29th day in a row of protests in the largest city in Russia’s Far East, although the number of participants has significantly dropped off since two weeks ago. According to Khabarovsk city authorities, 2,800 attended the rally – far fewer than in July, when local sources estimated tens of thousands of people were out on the streets (while official numbers suggested a little over 10,000).