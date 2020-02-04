Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager reveals $100m Floyd Mayweather offer in Conor McGregor blow

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has lifted the lid on an offer which could spell bad news for Conor McGregor’s rematch hopes.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has dealt a blow to Conor McGregor’s hopes of a rematch against the Russian by revealing the UFC champion is more likely to face Floyd Mayweather after receiving $100million offers to fight both men. In combat sports right now, Nurmagomedov is a huge catch and after beating McGregor in 2018 he announced his talent to the world.

The Dagestan native, nicknamed ‘The Eagle’, is unbeaten in 28 fights in UFC, his latest victory coming against Dustin Poirier in September. Mayweather meanwhile, also has a 100 percent record in his sport, winning all 50 boxing matches he took part in over his career. Abdelaziz has now lifted the lid on offers Nurmagomedov has received to fight Mayweather and McGregor, with a boxing match deemed preferable to an Octagon showdown Nurmagomedov and Abdelaziz’s stance, which was revealed as the manager took a series of swipes at McGregor, might end the Irishman’s hopes of a much-talked about MMA rematch for now.

“[McGregor] cannot get a thought of a fight [with Nurmagomedov]off beating a guy who is 36 years old coming off a loss,” Abdelaziz told TMZ. “If he wants a title shot, like Khabib said, he needs to start fighting guys like Gaethje, guys like Islam Makhachev, these type young guys up and coming who is up and coming off wins. “I’m not impressed [by the win over Cerrone]. It was a good performance. He treated Cerrone like the way he should have treated him. “[Nurmagomedov vs McGregor is] a huge fight, but at the end of the day Khabib is all about principle. Khabib is going to do what is best for Khabib right now and the best for Khabib right now is to focus on Tony Ferguson.



“After Tony, the rankings say Justin Gaethje but in the meantime, if Conor thinks he’s next in the shot then he should fight Justin Gaethje. “Conor will have to start beating some guys who are relevant, and as Khabib’s father said you have to beat some guys and it has to make financial sense also and I’m sure it will. “I know some people in Saudi Arabia right now and they met with me and they want to pay Khabib $100m to fight Conor in Saudi Arabia. They want to pay Khabib $100m to fight Floyd in Saudi Arabia and this kind of money involved. “It doesn’t really matter. I think more likely you can see Khabib-Floyd. All I am thinking about is one man, the psychopath by the name Tony Ferguson. All this talk must not make sense. We have got to beat Tony. “Conor can say what he wants, but my advice to Conor is – ‘hey b***h, go and fight Justin Gaethje, get a win, and then after that come back for a title shot’. That’s it.”