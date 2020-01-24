Khabib sends stern message to rivals days after Conor McGregor demolishes Cowboy Cerrone

The UFC’s lightweight champion has sent a message to his rivals.

Khabub Nurmagomedov has sent a message to his rivals in the lightweight division ahead of his return to the Octagon. The UFC’s lightweight champion will return to the cage on April 18 in the main event of UFC 249 in Brooklyn.

Russia’s first UFC champion will be welcomed back to the Octagon by the most in-form lightweight in the division other than himself, Tony Ferguson. Nurmagomedov and Ferguson, of course, have been scheduled to face each other a staggering four times but have yet to share the cage. A multitude of injuries and a botched weight cut have been to blame for the cancellations of one of the most anticipated fights in UFC history, which was last scheduled for UFC 223 in April 2018. Nurmagomedov’s long-awaited showdown with Ferguson will be his first outing since successfully defending his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier in September 2018.

And ahead of his showdown with ‘El Cucuy’, he’s warned his rivals they won’t be ending his reign at the summit of the 155lb division any time soon. Alongside an Instagram video of him after a training session, he wrote: “King has never left, he’s not going anywhere. Tell them I’m coming.” Nurmagomedov’s message to the lightweight division comes a few days removed from his bitter rival Conor McGregor returning to the win column. McGregor picked up his first win in over three years last Sunday in the main event of UFC 246, where he decimated Donald Cerrone to become the first fighter in UFC history to pick up stoppage wins in the featherweight, lightweight and welterweight divisions.

It took the Irishman a mere 40 seconds to hand Cerrone his third consecutive TKO loss, which came courtesy of a picture-perfect head kick and a barrage of well-placed follow-up strikes that prompted referee Herb Dean to call a hat to proceedings. Immediately after McGregor got back in the win column, the prospect of the Dubliner rematching Nurmagomedov soon to fruition. ‘The Notorious’ is desperate to avenge his 2018 defeat to the Russian, so much so he’s willing to fill in for Ferguson should the dreaded injury bug strike again and the Ultimate Fighter season 13 winner be forced out of the contest. Nurmagomedov’s manager, however, doesn’t believe his client will take a short-notice rematch with the UFC’s first simultaneous two-weight champion – even if the promotion offers him £76million ($100million).

“Khabib said he’s not going to fight in Vegas, he hasn’t fought in Vegas,” Ali Abdelaziz told Express Sport. “He said he’s not fighting Conor and he has to take a fight – believe me, he’s going to stick to his word. “I don’t think anybody can change what Khabib said. “Even if you were to pay him $100million (£76million), I don’t think he’d fight Conor.”

