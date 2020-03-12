Khabib takes firm stance on Tony Ferguson trash talk ahead of UFC 249 clash

Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his lightweight title against the former interim 155lb champion next month at UFC 249 in New York.

Khabib Nurmagomedov insists Tony Ferguson’s well-documented issues outside of the cage won’t be a subject of conversation ahead of their eagerly-anticipated lightweight title fight. Nurmagomedov is on course to defend his lightweight title against the Ultimate Fighter season 13 winner next month in the main event of UFC 249 in Brooklyn, New York.

The pair, 31 and 36 respectively, have been scheduled to face one another a staggering four times but have yet to share the cage. The near five-year wait for Nurmagomedov vs Ferguson has resulted in plenty of animosity building between the pair, which was on show last weekend during the first UFC 249 pre-fight press conference. Nurmagomedov was clearly incensed by some of the jibes thrown his way by Ferguson and wasn’t shy in vocalising his displeasure towards the comments made by ‘El Cucuy’. But his dislike of Ferguson’s pre-fight antics won’t prompt him to discuss the former interim lightweight champion’s personal life.

“Nothing personal here, I don’t want to talk about his problems – family stuff, mental stuff,” Nurmagomedov said during the Dominance MMA media day. “This is his problem. “I don’t want to talk about his problems. Everybody has problems. Nobody is safe. If he need help we have to help him, but we’re going to fight next month. “I don’t want to think about my opponent and talk about his mental health.” Although he was visibly annoyed by Ferguson’s verbal jabs, Nurmagomedov is adamant they didn’t get under his skin.

“I think it was fun because Tony’s funny guy,” he said. “Next month, fighting, we hope we will be fighting, and this is very interesting fight. “Dream fight for fans, for you as media, for fighters everywhere. Like fan, I love this fight with Tony.” After four cancellations, Nurmagomedov is relishing the prospect of getting his hands on fan favourite Ferguson. ‘The Eagle’ if confident of extending his perfect 28-0 record but believes some fans will make light of the victory because of Ferguson’s age.

“I understand this is a very big excuse for people,” Nurmagomedov said during an interview with ESPN. “They are gonna say, ‘Oh if they fight before, like 4-5 years ago it was interesting.’ “But right now, ‘Ok Khabib beat him, but he’s like 36-years old.’ This is a very good excuse for haters, for his fans, for him. This is what I think, because always when I fight with someone, before fight, everybody talks about, ‘Now is [a]good challenge.’ “After fight bam! Everybody say, ‘Ok we understand Khabib take them down and dominate them.’ Everybody say ‘before we understand, before we know Khabib was gonna beat him. “But right now, everybody talk about Tony Ferguson can win, Khabib can win. But ok, what they going to say after fight when I make him flat and I smash him? When I beat him? What are they going to say? Ok [they will say]age. This is why I worry.”

