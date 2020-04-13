Khatlon win as Tajikistan organization period begins in a timely manner

DUSHANBE, April 5 – Ehson Boboev racked up in interruption time to give Khatlon a 2-1 gain Istaravshan on Sunday as Tajikistan’s league period started on routine in spite of many football all over the world being closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The suit was played without any type of fans in attendance adhering to World Health Organization cautions that people in Tajikistan ought to avoid groups, although the ex-Soviet Union state has not validated a solitary instance of the coronavirus.

Football around the world is at a digital dead stop during the wellness situation with matches only being played in nations such as Belarus, Nicaragua as well as Burundi.

Khatlon, who have won the organization 3 times since Tajikistan came to be an independent state in 1991, originated from a goal to secure their very first win of the period.

Lokomotiv-Pamir were held to an amusing 2-2 draw against Fayzkand with all the goals can be found in the second fifty percent while Kuktosh played out a goalless draw versus Reagar-TadAz in the various other 2 games on Sunday, likewise played behind shut doors.

Champions Istiklol came from a goal to defeat Khujand 2-1 and win their nine Tajik Super Cup in the period’s drape raiser on Saturday. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)