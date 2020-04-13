Khloe Kardashian Plans Easter Party For Daughter True’s Second Birthday While Quarantining With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is planning to hold an Easter party for her daughter True’s second birthday.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star’s baby will be turning 2 years old on Sunday. Khloe will be celebrating it at home with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, who is quarantining with them. They will follow social distancing rules but will still celebrate the day because it’s special for their daughter.

“She’s never had, like, an Easter egg hunt — she’s always been too young,” Khloe said, hinting about True’s birthday party to her Good American co-founder Emma Grede via Instagram Live on Friday (April 10), Us Weekly reported.

“So it’s Easter Sunday, so I’m going to do fun things that’s engaging and different for her. We’ll dye Easter eggs on Sunday, we’ll do things that she’s not used to. I have balloons that I’m blowing up on Saturday myself,” she added.

Khloe added that True doesn’t eat sugar, but she is planning to get her a cake from a local bakery to celebrate her natal day. Kardashian and True are separated from their Kardashian-Jenner family, but the basketball player is with them.

“Khloé doesn’t have bad or negative feelings toward Tristan at this point,” a source told Us Weekly. “Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad. Khloé has been open and receptive toward Tristan.”

Kardashian and Thompson parted ways in February 2019 after the NBA player was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods. At present, he is dedicated to making his time with Khloe and their daughter special. In fact, a source said that he is stepping up his plate and is fighting to make their relationship work.

On the other hand Woods was revealed to be the Kangaroo in “The Masked Singer.” She shared that one of her biggest motivators is Jaden Smith and hinted that she might collaborate with him.

Meanwhile, Khloe’s sister Kourtney Kardashian sparked pregnancy rumors with her racy post on Instagram. The snap featured Kourtney wearing a button-up dress that is left open in her midsection down which prompted some to ask if she’s pregnant.