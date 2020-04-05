Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Tristan Thompson Shares Sweet Photo Of Daughter

Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson, is currently in self-quarantine. He has been spending his time exercising and cooking. The athlete has also been engaging with his fans on social media and he recently shared a few sweet pictures of him with his daughter True.

Thompson appears to have been going throw some past photos of his daughter. He recently placed two photos of him with his daughter on the table, took a picture of them, and shared it on his Instagram page.

The sweet pictures show Thompson helping his daughter wear his sunglasses. True sat on her dad’s lap, and the duo can be seen smiling for the camera.

Thompson previously shared a video of him dancing with his daughter on Instagram. He calls his daughter Tutu, and she can be seen running around him and then dancing to the beat when the music picks up.

The toddler tried to imitate her dad while dancing by lifting her leg up as high as she could. True mostly enjoyed herself by running around her dad.

Apart from looking up old photos and videos of his daughter, Thompson has also been trying some cooking to pass the time at home. Last week, he shared a picture of him in the kitchen.

The athlete can be seen adding some ingredients to a pan while holding his drink in the other hand. In the post, he jokingly wrote that he is coming out of cooking retirement because of the quarantine.

The quarantine has led to many celebrities coming up with innovative ways of passing the time at home. Many people across the country have expressed their frustration about not being able to go out.

Thompson has been focusing on his health by continuing to exercise, even though he can’t go to a gym for a proper work out. He previously shared a photo of him using an exercycle for a late night work out.