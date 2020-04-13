Kiefer Sutherland announces death of his mother Shirley Douglas who passed away from pneumonia at 86

Kiefer Sutherland announced Sunday that his mother Shirley Douglas has died.

The Designated Survivor star tweeted the news, stressing that his mom’s death at 86 was due to pneumonia and was not related to COVID-19.

‘My mother was an extraordinary woman who led an extraordinary life. Sadly she had been battling for her health for quite some time and we, as a family, knew this day was coming,’ Kiefer, 53, wrote.

The actor added: ‘To any families who have lost loved ones unexpectedly to the coronavirus, my heart breaks for you. Please stay safe.”

Douglas, a Canadian who celebrated her 86th birthday just this past Thursday, shared Kiefer and his twin sister Rachel with ex-husband Donald Sutherland.

The two were married from 1966 to 1970.

She was well-known as both an actress and as an activist and her father Tommy Douglas was the former premier of Saskatchewan and the founder of Canada’s Medicare.

A native of Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Douglas was a longtime resident of Toronto.

She starred in Stanley Kubrick’s Lolita released in 1962 and in David Cronenberg’s Dead Ringers released in 1988.

She tirelessly supported a variety of causes throughout her life, including the civil rights movement, the Black Panthers and the fight to save Canada’s public health care, pioneered by her politician father.

In addition to her children with Donald Sutherland, she is survived by a son Thomas from her first marriage to Canadian prairie brewery heir Timothy Emil Sicks