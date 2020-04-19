‘Killer Dream Home’ Lifetime Movie Original: Cast, Trailer And Synopsis

Lifetime Movie Network’s “Killer Dream Home” tells the story of a couple who hires the wrong type of help to transform their new property. The thriller stars Maiara Walsh, Eve Mauro, John DeLuca, and Brooke Butler.

“When happy couple Jules and Josh buy their dream house on a magnificent estate, they recruit beautiful Morgan to help them with the interior design, unaware that Morgan has a history with the house and will stop at nothing to make it her own,” Lifetime’s synopsis of the film states.

The TV movie pushes along with mystery and violence as a fight for 1128 Maple Drive ensues. A movie of comparison may include 2019’s “The Intruder.”

Walsh, who plays architect Jules Grant, has appeared in series such as “The Vampire Diaries,” and ABC’s “Switched at Birth.” You may also recognize her as Mandi Weatherly from “Mean Girls 2,” “The Last Ship,” or Disney’s “Cory in the House.”

Josh, her on-screen husband, will be played by John DeLuca. The actor is best known for his role as Aaron Roland in “General Hospital” and Anthony in “Staten Island Summer.” Other appearances include the “Teen Beach” movies and the comedic thriller “Spree.”

Mauro plays Morgan Dyer, also known as the “homewrecker,” in the network original. Her other credits include her roles as Marie in the series “Age of the Living Dead” and Teresa Winters in the Sony Crackle series “The Oath.” Furthermore, she’s made appearances in SYFY’s 2019 series “Dystopia.”

Lastly, Butler snagged the role of Bliss Leary, Josh’s work friend, in “Killer Dream Home.” Her most notable credits include an appearance as Young Darlene Snell in Netflix’s “Ozark” and Shanna in the biographical Lifetime drama “Bobbi Kristina.”

Tune in to “Killer Dream Home” at 8 p.m. EDT on the Lifetime Movie Network.