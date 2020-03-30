Kim Kardashian Says Taylor Swift ‘Lied’; Publicist Says, ‘Kanye West Didn’t Call For Approval’

Taylor Swift’s publicist responds to Kim Kardashian’s claim that the “Reputation” singer lied.

Just recently, an unedited version of Kanye West and Swift’s phone call leaked. It showed that the “Stronger” hitmaker asked Swift to tweet his song once it is released. He also informed Swift that he mentioned her in the lyrics. However, he changed the lyric that featured Swift when he dropped his single.

Kardashian responded to the video leakage. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star said that Swift lied through her publicist.

“To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that ‘Kanye never called to ask for permission…’ They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word ‘b—’ was used without her permission,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter.

Swift’s publicist Tree Paine responded to the reality star on social media. Paine introduced herself and fired back at West’s wife with her “UNEDITED” statement. She took a swipe at Kardashian who released a clip of the original phone call but removed some parts of it.

“Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing,” Paine wrote.

“Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that b—— famous,’” Paine said in her statement.

Kardashian and Swift’s feud has continued as they both liked messages siding with them amid the issue. The “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress liked one post on Tumblr that read “Taylor told the truth moodboard.” She also looked at another post that read, “How I sleep at night knowing we were right all this time and now we have the receipts to prove it.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian did the same. The reality star liked a post on Twitter from one fan saying that “the video showed nothing new.”

Several fans felt that 2020 is the year when the truth is revealed. Many considered this a year of vindication for Swift who was called a snake until the new video leaked. According to online users, the same can be said of Johnny Depp who was accused of being violent and abusive by his ex-wife Amber Heard, who actually admitted in a leaked audio recording that she started their fights and hit him.