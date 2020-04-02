Kim Kardashian To Keep Kids Entertained Amid Stay-At-Home Due To COVID-19 —Netizens React

Kim Kardashian West says that her family is practicing social distancing but the stay-at-home order of the US government seems to bore her kids, and as a result, she took to Twitter and asked a suggestion from her nearly 65 million followers for some fun ideas of what to do.

“What’s everyone doing to keep your kids entertained?” Kardashian tweeted. She said that as a family they were social distancing, but they need some fun ideas what to do.

“Any suggestions?” the 39-year-old TV personality asked.

Kardashian’s tweet got thousands of replies/comments from her followers, and one of them suggested for her to ask each child to tell a story and take turns.

Another Twitter user suggested for her kids to have coloring activities.

There was also one netizen who shared doing drop paintings with family using a bunch of acrylic paints and squirt it all over the canvases. Maha Sattva said that it’s fun and therapeutic for everyone.

While there were some who suggested some fun-filled activities for the Kardashian’s kids, there were others who couldn’t seem to move passed the issue involving her husband, Kanye West and Taylor Swift and took the opportunity to get their message across.

So, Swift and West’s feud began a few years back and just as when everyone thought it’s forgotten, a leaked video went viral on social media over the past days claiming that it was a fully recorded phone conversation of “The Man” singer and the rapper about the controversial lines pertaining to Swift on his “Famous” song back in 2016.

Basically, that leaked phone call between Swift and West reportedly revealed that the “Shake It Off” singer was telling the truth and that the previous one was edited and manipulated against her favor.

Swift addressed the issue by saying that there are more important things that matters. Her next Instagram Story contained a plea for people to join her in helping people amid the COVID-19 outbreak by donating to Feeding America and World Health Organization, CNN reported.

But Kardashian did not let things pass. Instead, she posted this statement on Twitter.

While personal issues could not be avoided, everyone will have to pause, take a breather and reflect on the present. There is an enemy out there and what makes it even more dangerous is people could not see it.

COVID-19 had killed thousands of people worldwide. Instead of waging war against each other, now is perfect time to be mindful and work together.