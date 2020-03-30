Kim, Kourtney Kardashian’s Brawl Looks ‘Fake,’ ‘Not Real,’ Netizens Say [WATCH VIDEO]

Some netizens think that Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian’s physical fight in the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” teaser is fake.

A new clip for the upcoming “KUWTK” episode has been released. The teaser made the rounds online due to Kim and Kourtney’s brawl.

Apparently, the two have a confrontation that leads Kourtney to throw something at Kim. The next scenes feature Kim kicking at Kourtney and the latter slapping her younger sister. The two are fighting while Khole is trying to stop her sisters.

However, despite the action shown in the teaser, some felt that the two were just acting. Several netizens felt that it was fake.

“Kourtney hit Kim harder than nba players hit each other during fake brawls lmao,” one wrote.

“Kourtney and Kim come to blows!!! Fake blows, but still satisfying to watch,” Perez Hilton wrote with laughing emoji.

“All this shit is SO scripted, and to be honest boring as [explicit]. I can’t believe people are still watching it,” another added.

“Kourtney and kim’s fight kind of looks fake, like why did kim try to KICK her??? KICK HER?!?! WHATJSJSGSKSHS?!?!?!?!?!?!” @mthwsih opined.

There are also comments on YouTube from users who found the brawl between the two reality stars fake.

“At this point the kardashians are really trying to save there show with fake drama,” marama Wallace commented.

Meanwhile, some were convinced that the fight was real because Kourtney scratched Kim’s arm. Some even noticed that the latter was bleeding.

“Okay, I know the Kardashians are fake af, but when Kourtney hit Kim that pure rage. Even though Kourt is a lot of things, she always seemed to be authentic in her feelings. Damn,” one wrote.

A different user hoped that the fight between Khloe and Kourtney wasn’t fake or else he would stop watching the reality show.

“If that fight is fake I am really done with the show. The previews last season made it look like something really serious happened but it was just a prank of Kris Jenner getting tackled by security,” Ryan T wrote.

