Kirk Douglas dead: Hollywood icon dies at 103 with ‘proud’ son Michael breaking sad news

KIRK DOUGLAS, Hollywood legend, star of hit film Spartacus and father to Michael Douglas, has died aged 103. His famous son broke the tragic news online.

Kirk Douglas, one of the first box office stars of the silver screen, has died. He was 103. The actor had been in good health since suffering a stroke back in 1996.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years Anne Buydens, and his three sons Michael, Joel, and Eric. His Oscar winning son Michael, confirmed his death in moving statement on Instagram. “It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael said. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.” “But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad – I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.” The on-screen legend holds over 92 acting credits, with 75 movies under his belt. One of the last surviving stars of Hollywoods Golden Age, he was not only an actor but also a producer, director and author. He wrote and co-authored 12 books, including My Stroke of Luck, which was published in 2002 and delved into how he recovered from a stroke in 1996 that affected his ability to talk. He was best known for his role in the 1960 historical action-packed film Spartacus, which won a Golden Globe and four Oscars.

The film was originally budgeted at $4 million but ended up costing $12 million, and for a time, it was the most expensive film ever made. He is also well known for his Oscar-nominated role as an unscrupulous boxing hero in 1949’s Champion, which kickstarted his film career. Born in 1916, he launched his showbiz career after being honorably discharged from the navy in 1944. After the war, he found work in radio, theatre and commercials, while acting in network soap operas. He made his film debut in The Strange Love of Martha Ivers in 1946 alongside Barbara Stanwyck, but it wasn’t until he opted to play the boxer Midge Kelly in Champion that his career really took off.

He went on to become an international film star throughout the 1950s and 1960s thanks to work in westerns and war movies. He is still known as one of America’s great film stars, also appearing in hit movies such as Lonely Are The Brave and 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea. In 1955, he formed his own production company, Bryna Productions, which helped to release 1957’s Paths of Glory and Spartacus. Kirk received three Academy Award nominations in his lifetime and in 1996 was given an honorary award for 50 years as a creative and moral force in the motion picture community.

He appeared at the 2018 Golden Globes to present the award for best screenplay, and received a standing ovation when he came out onto the stage alongside his daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones. By asking Dalton Trumbo to write Spartacus and giving him an official credit for the production, he was credited with breaking the hollywood blacklist, which referred to the US practice of denying employment to entertainment industry professionals believed to be or to have been Communists or Communist sympathisers. Catherine applauded his efforts, by saying: “In 1991 my father-in-law, this living Hollywood legend Kirk, was recognised by the Writers Guild of America for his role in ending the Hollywood blacklist. “He not only hired blacklisted screenwriter Dalton Trumbo to write the epic Spartacus, but he also had Trumbo receive his proper screen credit for his work.” He has been widely remembered by celebrities and fans alike on social media.

