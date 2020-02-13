Kirk Douglas dead: How did Kirk Douglas die? What was the cause of death?

KIRK DOUGLAS, an American actor, has died aged 103. But how did he die? What was the cause of death?

Tributes have been paid to Kirk Douglas, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age. The Spartacus actor, died earlier this month aged 103 and his death was confirmed by his family. His son Michael posted a picture of the actor on Instagram with an emotional tribute. Catherine Zeta Jones has just announced a new puppy has been introduced to the family after his death.



How did Kirk Douglas die? The Oscar-winning actor died from natural causes at his home in Beverley Hills, California. He became a centenarian in December 2016 and celebrated his birthday at the Beverley Hills Hotel. He was described by guests as still being in good shape and was able to walk with confidence. Kirk Douglas has won a number of Golden Globe awards and other accolades.

Celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to the notorious star. Piers Morgan posted on Twitter: “RIP Kirk Douglas, 103. One of the all-time great movie stars. What a life.” Director Edgar Wright wrote: “Out Of The Past, I Walk Alone, Ace In The Hole, The Bad & The Beautiful, 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea, Paths Of Glory, Spartacus, Lonely Are The Brave, The Fury, among many others. RIP Kirk.” Michael’s wife and fellow actress Catherine Zeta-Jones posted a touching photo on Instagram with her father-in-law.

She captioned the snap: “To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already. Sleep tight…” His son’s tribute expressed how much of a family man he was. He said: “It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. “To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. “Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas.”

The actor’s credits include Paths of Glory and Lust for Life in the late 50s. In his later years he starred in Tough Guys and The Final Countdown. His accolades include an Academy Honorary Award and a Golden Bear Honorary Award. He also won a number of Golden Globe awards, including one for best actor.