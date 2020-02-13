Kirk Douglas dead: How much was 103-year-old Hollywood star’s net worth before his death?

KIRK DOUGLAS is dead at 103. The Hollywood star’s death was reported last night. The father of Michael Douglas was born in 1916, and won Oscars himself.

Kirk Douglas net worth

Kirk Douglas passed away last night after a glitzy career in the spotlight. He is known for starring in Spartacus and Champion.

His son, actor Michael Douglas, who is married to Catherine Zeta Jones, released a statement. It read: “It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies… but to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad. “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad – I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

Catherine posted an Instagram message in tribute to her late husband in law. It read: “I shall love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already.” Kirk Douglas net worth Kirk Douglas’s net worth was estimated at $60million, or £46m before his death, by Celebrity Net Worth. He was born Issur Danielovitch in Amsterdam, New York, to Jewish immigrants from Belarus.

More A list celebrities made tributes to the actor. Sylvester Stallone wrote on Instagram: “KIRK DOUGLAS!!! The last great giant of my cinema heroes has passed on to Infinite glory. Amazing artist! The likes of which we will never ever see again!” Danny DeVito wrote on Twitter: “Kirk Douglas. The inspirational Scalawag. 103 years on this earth. That’s got a nice ring to it! Great hanging with you man.” Film producer Steven Spielberg has said: “Kirk retained his movie star charisma right to the end of his wonderful life and I’m honoured to have been a small part of his last 45 years. “I will miss his handwritten notes, letters and fatherly advice, and his wisdom and courage – even beyond such a breathtaking body of work – are enough to inspire me for the rest of mine.”

The Oscar-winning actor died from natural causes at his home in Beverley Hills, California. He became a centenarian in December 2016 and celebrated his birthday at the Beverley Hills Hotel. He was described by guests as still being in good shape and was able to walk with confidence. Kirk Douglas has won a number of Golden Globe awards and other accolades.

Kirk Douglas net worth