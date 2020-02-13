Kirk Douglas dead: Piers Morgan speaks out after Spartacus actor dies aged 103

KIRK DOUGLAS – a Hollywood legend, known for his role in Spartacus – has died aged 103, with his son Michael Douglas announcing the heartbreaking news on his Instagram page last night. Following the news, Piers Morgan has paid a tribute to the the late star.

Good Morning Britain star Piers Morgan, 54, has paid a tribute to Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, who has died aged 103. The presenter shared a picture of the late actor in his heyday in view of his 7.1 million Twitter followers.

He wrote: “RIP Kirk Douglas, 103. One of the all-time great movie stars. What a life.” Many of Piers’ followers also commented on the post, with one writing: “Fantastic actor, did all his own stunts too. Last of the Hollywood greats.” A second wrote: “RIP Marvellous actor!” A third wrote: “Awesome life more amazing man!!! Kirk Douglas dead: Hollywood icon and Spartacus star, dies at 103

Kirk’s son Michael announced the news of his death in a lengthy statement on Instagram last night. The actor shared various pictures of Kirk with his many family members and a picture of him in his younger years. His lengthy caption read: “It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. “To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. “Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. “Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas.” Death In Paradise: Ralf Little speaks out on replacing Ardal O’Hanlon [INTERVIEW]

Karen Hauer: Strictly pro announces major step in relationship [EXCLUSIVE]

Gemma Atkinson: Gorka Marquez’s girlfriend in celebratory admission [INSTAGRAM]

Michael’s wife Catherine Zeta-Jones also paid a tribute to her late father-in-law on her Instagram page. The actress shared a picture of her placing a kiss on Kirk’s cheek during an evening out. She wrote: “To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already. Sleep tight.” Earlier this month, Piers also paid a tribute to the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

The journalist commented: “Few bigger icons in the history of world sport than Kobe Bryant. “This is desperately sad news. RIP.” Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash, along with seven others. He is survived by his wife Vanessa, their daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri and by his parents.

One of the all-time great movie stars.