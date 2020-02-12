Kirk Douglas proudly seen with four generations in last family photo before death at 103

KIRK DOUGLAS had died at the age of 103. A heartwarming social media snap shows the late Hollywood actor lovingly surrounded by four generations of his family, including son and daughter-in-law Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones last summer.

Kirk Douglas, best known for iconic films such as Spartacus (1960) and Champion (1949), has died at the age of 103. His movie star son Michael Douglas, 75, broke the sad news of his father’s death online this morning. Pictures of late actor proudly sitting with several generations of his family last summer show, as Michael said in his tribute, a “loving grandfather,” and “wonderful husband,” – a family man.

The family portrait, taken in August 2019 and posted online by several members of the family, captures four generations of the Douglas clan. Kirk sits at the head of the table next to his wife of 65 years Anne Buydens, who celebrated her 100th birthday in April last year. Also in the picture is Michael and his wife Catherine Zeta Jones, 50, and their two children Dylan, 19, and Carys, 16. Michael’s eldest son Cameron, 41, from his marriage to Diandra Luker is also in the picture along with his wife Viviane Thibes and their two-year-old daughter Lua Izzy Douglas.

Michael’s brother Joel, 73, stands next to his half brother -Kirk and Anne’s eldest son- Peter Douglas, 64. Also in the family snap is his wife Lisa and their children Kelsey, 28, and Jason, 17, who can be seen in the front row. Kelsey, who shared the Instagram post, said the image was “missing a few key players” – namely siblings Ryan and Tyler. The Kominsky Method star took to Instagram this morning to share the sad news of his father’s death.