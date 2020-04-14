‘Knives Out’ Director Rian Johnson Reveals Why He’ll Never Direct A Horror Movie

Rian Johnson has made a variety of movies throughout his career. From sci-fi to murder mystery, Johnson has enthralled fans by exploring almost every genre under the sun. But there is one genre that he has never explored and probably, never will.

Johnson recently revealed that he will never foray into the world of horror and it is unlikely for fans to see him directing a horror film.

Speaking in Film Independent’s “Coffee Talks” series, the 46-year-old filmmaker noted that while he absolutely enjoys watching horror films, the genre is one that he will never be interested in because of his childhood. The “Looper” helmer further added that his family was really “religious” when he was growing up due to which he was not allowed to watch movies that had supernatural stuff.

“To be honest, it is a genre that, because my family was really religious when I was growing up, I was not allowed to see a lot of intense stuff. It is not a genre I have a grounding in emotionally. A lot of friends like Karyn [Kusama] are incredible filmmakers who engage with this genre and make movies that just amaze me. It is not something that, for whatever reason, has drawn me,” Johnson said.

Kusama, who is known for directing horror movies like “The Invitation” and “Jennifer’s Body,” was also part of the interview where she explained that she loves the genre and wants to keep on making horror feature films.

Later in the interview, the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” director named a few horror movies that have inspired him throughout his career. It included Ridley Scott’s 1979 original, “Alien,” and Jonathan Glazer’s “Under The Skin.”

Meanwhile, Johnson is currently working on “Knives Out 2.” In January, the filmmaker told the Hollywood Reporter the sequel is going to explore the character of detective Benoit Blanc, portrayed by Daniel Craig in the original movie, who is investigating a new case.

“Knives Out” had its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and since then, it received rave reviews from the critics as well as the audience. The film also stars Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Christopher Plummer, and Toni Collette in pivotal roles.

The film currently holds a score of 97% on review site Rotten Tomatoes.