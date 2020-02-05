Kobe Bryant daughter: Who is Gigi? Sweet Insta post shows Gianna following dad’s footsteps

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gigi were killed in a horror helicopter crash on Sunday. Who are the NBA star’s children and who is Gigi?

Kobe Bryant and his second daughter Gianna – also known as Gigi – were killed alongside three others when their private helicopter went down on their way to basketball practice. The helicopter they were travelling in crashed amid foggy conditions and burst into flames in the hills above Calabasas.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said nine people were on board – a pilot and eight passengers. L.A. County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said: “Our firefighters hiked into the accident site with their medical equipment and hose lines to extinguish the stubborn fire as it included the brush fire … and the helicopter. “The fire also included magnesium, which is very hard for firefighters to extinguish because magnesium reacts with oxygen and water.” The former LA Lakers star leaves behind his wife Vanessa Bryant and their three other children – Natalia, Bianka and Capri, who is just 17 weeks old.

Just a week ago, Kobe took to Instagram to post a sweet birthday message to his eldest daughter Natalia. Posted alongside an image of his daughter, smiling and looking happy in red mini dress with open-toe heels, he wrote: “Happy Birthday my baby. I love you beyond measure. You will always be my little Principessa #17” And that’s not the only sweet snap the LA Lakers star has posted online. The NBA Champion’s Instagram account is full of touching tributes to his family, especially his daughters.