Kobe Bryant dead: Eye witness details mortifying moment helicopter crashed into hillside

There were several people who witnessed the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other other people crash on Sunday.

Scott Daehlin, 61, was among a number of people who have detailed the harrowing scenes they witnessed as the helicopter carrying NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter crash in Calabasas on Sunday. The sporting world is in mourning today after news broke of Bryant’s tragic death over the weekend.

Bryant was said to have been traveling to his Mamba Sports Academy in California when the helicopter, carrying nine people in total, crashed into a hillside under foggy conditions. The LAPD later said the adverse weather conditions in the area had meant they grounded the department’s Air Support division helicopters. Some eyewitnesses of the incident also noted how the foggy conditions made it hard to make out exactly what was happening. But Daehlin, who was setting up for a service at Church of the Canyon below the crash site, has spoken of what he saw live.

“Because of proximity to the ground I knew something was wrong,” Daehlin said. “It hovered real low like they were searching to land. “It was making a slow left turn. It was about 9:44 a.m. and then the impact happened. “I heard a crunch. I don’t think it pancaked. I think it hit rotors first.

“I immediately called 911. It was 9:45 a.m.” Bryant was traveling with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna along with Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and their daughter Alyssa. A coach from Bryant’s youth academy, Christina Mauser was later confirmed as another passenger with Sarah and Payton Chester also named as victims. The pilot was later identified as Ara Zobayan. Experienced helicopter pilot Phillipe Lesourd has listened to some of the flight data from the crash and suggested what appeared to have happened.