Kobe Bryant dead: LeBron James vows to continue icon’s Lakers legacy in emotional tribute

LeBron James has posted an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant after the NBA icon’s passing at the weekend.

LeBron James has vowed to continue Kobe Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers legacy after the NBA icon’s tragic passing on Sunday. The 41-year-old was among nine who died, with 13-year-old daughter Gianna also losing her life, when a private helicopter crashed and burst into flames in Calabasas, California.

The pair were only last together on Saturday night, as LeBron surpassed Kobe in the all-time NBA scoring charts in the Lakers’ defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers. Kobe graciously congratulated LeBron on Twitter and post-game, the latter paid a glowing tribute to Bryant – saying: “I’m happy just to be in any conversation with Kobe Bryant. “One of the all-time greatest basketball players to ever play, one of the all-time greatest Lakers. “The man’s got two jerseys hanging up in Staples Center. It’s just crazy.”

James posted on his Instagram account on Tuesday: “I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! “I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. “WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! . Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! “You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this s*** on my back and keep it going!!

“Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! “Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life #Gigi4Life.” The Lakers were due to play the Clippers on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning UK) but the NBA have confirmed the game will be postponed. “The National Basketball Association game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers scheduled for Tuesday. Jan 28 at Staples Center has been postponed,” a league statement read. “The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organisation, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday. The game will be rescheduled at a later date.” The Lakers said in a statement of their own: “In consultation with the NBA League office, the game scheduled between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers for Tuesday, January 28 will be postponed and scheduled for a future date. “The Los Angeles Lakers would like to thank all of you for the tremendous outpouring of support and condolences.

“This is a very difficult time for all of us. We continue to support the Bryant family and will share more information as it is available.” Kobe was a five-time NBA champion who spent all 20 years of his career with the Lakers, eventually having the No 8 and No 24 jerseys retired for his achievements. A two-time Olympic gold medallist, the 41-year-old played in the All-Star Game 18 times – less than only another legendary former Laker, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Only Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and LeBron are above Kobe in the NBA’s all-time leading scorers list. And in his own touching tribute, Abdul-Jabbar said: “As a young boy, I met him when he was 11, 12 years old. I was friends with his dad, Joe.

“We were former adversaries; Joe played for the 76ers, but he was a good friend and someone that I shared a friendship [with]. “And it’s hard for me to understand now how this is affecting Joe and his wife. So to Kobe’s family I want to send my most sincere and heartfelt regrets and prayers. My thoughts are with you guys.” Another of the game’s all-time greats, Michael Jordan, said in a statement: “I am in shock over the tragic news of Kobe’s and Gianna’s passing. “Words can’t describe the pain I’m feeling. I loved Kobe – he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often, and I will miss those conversations very much. “He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force.”Kobe was also an amazing dad who loved his family deeply – and took great pride in his daughter’s love for the game of basketball. “Yvette joins me in sending my deepest condolences to Vanessa, the Lakers organisation and basketball fans around the world.” Kobe is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and three daughters – Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

