Kobe Bryant dead: Novak Djokovic thanks ‘great mentor and friend’ in emotional statement

Novak Djokovic has paid tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Novak Djokovic has made an emotional statement after the devastating death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

The five-time NBA champion was sadly killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Calabasas, California. Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna were part of nine passengers who died in the terrible accident. The basketball icon was an avid tennis fan and had been in regular contact with Djokovic as the Serbian attempts to win the Australian Open title this week. However, Bryant’s passing has rocked stars at Melbourne Park and Djokovic has led the tributes. “My heart truly mourns over the news today,” Djokovic wrote.”

“Kobe was a great mentor and friend. There are not enough words to express my deepest sympathies to the Bryants and every family suffering from this tragedy. “May God bless you and your Gianna. Thank you for being there for me and inspiring the entire world. “Thank you for showing all of us athletes how to compete and respect sport. Thank you for the greatest legacy you leave behind with us. “I’ll never forget your smile spreading positive energy everywhere you went. You and your daughter will live forever in our hearts. RIP.”

Just 48 hours before Bryant’s passing Djokovic eerily hailed the American’s impact on his career. “Kobe has been one of my mentors,” Djokovic said. “I’ve had several phone conversations with him and also of course when we see each other live in the past couple of years. “When I was going through the injury with my elbow and struggling to mentally and emotionally handle all of these different things that were happening to me and dropping in the rankings and then having to work my way up, he was one of the people who was really there for me to give me some very valuable advice and guidelines to kind of believe and trust in myself, trust the process that I’ll be back. “I’m very grateful to him for being there for me, for being very supportive. I love Kobe, who doesn’t?