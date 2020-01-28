Kobe Bryant dead: Rafael Nadal ‘in shock’ ahead of Australian Open clash vs Nick Kyrgios

Rafael Nadal has paid a touching tribute to Kobe Bryant.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star was an avid tennis fan and his passing has rocked sporting figures around the world. Supporters attending Melbourne Park on Monday donned ‘Bryant 24’ jerseys in tribute of the 41-year-old. Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were two of nine passengers on board who lost their lives. A dark shadow has been cast over what should have been the most exciting day of the Australian Open so far. World No 1 Nadal is gearing up to take on bitter rival Kyrgios under the lights on Rod Laver Arena at 8am GMT.

Tempers boiled over the last time the pair met at Wimbledon last summer but emotions will rightly make this one a mellower affair. Nadal posted an emotional message on Twitter this morning expressing his sadness over Bryant’s death. “I woke up this morning with the horrible news of the tragic death of one of the greatest sportsman in the world,” Nadal tweeted. “Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and other passengers. My condolences to his wife and families. I am in shock.”

Kyrgios is a massive basketball fan and the news will definitely hurt him deeply. The 24-year-old spends the majority of his spare time shooting hoops and has worn a Lakers jersey for several practice sessions and press conferences at this year’s Australian Open. Meanwhile, Kyrgios underlined the respect he has for Nadal ahead of their eighth career meeting. “At the end of the day, we’re two different tennis players,” the world No 26 said. “We go about it completely different. “After Wimbledon, I lost, I got beaten by the better player. I shook his hand, looked him in the eye, and said, ‘Too good’.