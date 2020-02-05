Kobe Bryant family: The wife and children of NBA star – Who are they?

KOBE BRYANT and his daughter Gianna tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday, January 26. Who is the NBA legend’s family and were they in the helicopter when it crashed?

NBA legend Kobe Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday, January 26. Kobe was travelling with his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a private helicopter when it went down.

Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore, known as Gigi, was also on board the helicopter and died in the crash. They were on their way to the Mamba Sports Academy for a basketball practice when the crash occurred. The Academy is in nearby Thousand Oaks in the US state of California.

Who is Kobe Bryant’s wife? Kobe Bryant had been married to Vanessa Laine Bryant since 2001 – celebrating 20 years since the first met in a touching Instagram post just eight weeks ago. They married on April 18, 2001, at St Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Dana Point, California. On December 16, 2011, Vanessa filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, and the couple requested joint custody of their daughters.

However, on January 11, 2013, they both announced via social media they had called off their divorce. According to Vanessa’s cousin Laila Laine, there was no prenuptial agreement because Kobe “loved her too much for one”. Together with his wife, Kobe founded the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation (KVBFF). The foundation’s goals are “helping young people in need, encouraging the development of physical and social skills through sports and assisting the homeless”.

Kobe spoke of the injustice aimed at homeless people who are blamed for their situation, saying that homelessness should not be ignored or made a low priority. He has also said he wanted more out of life than just a successful basketball career. Following the death of Kobe, Vanessa issued a statement describing the “devastating” loss of her husband and daughter. She wrote: “Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. “We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. “We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately.”

Did Kobe Bryant have children? Kobe Bryant had four children named Natalia Diamante Bryant, Bianka Bella Bryant, Gianna Marie-Onore Bryant and Capri Kobe Bryant. Gianna, known as GiGi, died in the tragic helicopter crash with her father. Kobe’s first child, a daughter, was born in January 2003.

Due to an ectopic pregnancy, Vanessa suffered a miscarriage in the spring of 2005. Their second daughter was born in May 2006. In early December 2016, Vanessa gave birth to their third daughter and in January 2019 the Bryants announced they were expecting a fourth daughter. The daughter, named after himself, was born in June 2019.

