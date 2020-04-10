Kobe Bryant: Liz Habib Reveals Everything She Knows About Black Mamba

Female sports anchor Liz Habib of FOX 11 revealed everything she remembers about the late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant.

During his playing years, Bryant did ok with most of his interviews. He was never known for not addressing things especially about basketball and that was also the reason why he established a good relationship with media people.

One of the sports reporters Bryant enjoyed talking to was Habib, a two-time Emmy award winner who has been covering sports for years. In a rare interview with Elie Seckbach of EsNews, who was a former Lakers insider, Habib recalled all the things she can remember about the legend.

According to Habib, it was during one NBA playoffs when Bryant became the “Black Mamba” and it was long before he introduced it to the public. The veteran reporter also revealed that Bryant “was always polite and “good about everything he was asked to talk about.”

“When he was in the playoffs, that’s when he’s ‘Mamba’ persona started, long before he told everybody he was the Black Mamba. But Kobe is OK with you, he can get upset with you but just as long as you are honest with him, he will give you the answers,” Habib revealed.

“I would say he was raised well because he was always very polite. That was one of my biggest takeaways. He said hello to my whole family if they were around. That’s such a big deal, no one does that,” she added.

Habib closed out her Bryant recollection by saying the five-time NBA champ was not like any other athletes she talked to who forget things. “Many guys do forget but Kobe remembered, he knew details, he asks,” she explained.

Just a few days before Bryant died, he sat down with Habib for what would be the pair’s final talk. In the interview, the Lakers icon talked about his daughter Gianna and how he felt when he saw how she handle the pressure of winning a game. Bryant was coaching one of her games and recalled the moment she walked up to the free throw line and noticed all the people around her holding up cell phones in hand to record the game-winning moment.

“She looks up, looks at it, she closes her eyes, and takes a couple deep breaths. She completely calms down, and she goes to the free throw line, and drains them. Wins the game,” Kobe said of Gianna.