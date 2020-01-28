Kobe Bryant net worth: How much was five-time NBA champion and LA Lakers star worth?

Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in California. How much was the NBA star worth?

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 41, has died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, tabloid website TMZ reports. Kobe was travelling with eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onora, in his private helicopter when it went down. There were no survivors.

According to TMZ, they were on their way to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when the crash occurred. The Academy is in nearby Thousand Oaks in the US state of California. In a statement, the City of Calabasas said it was “with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash”. “The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10am this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt.”

How much was Kobe Bryant worth? According to Forbes, Kobe’s career earnings was approximately $770 million (£558m). The NBA star hung up his high tops in 2016 as the highest-paid athlete in the history of team sports. His Los Angeles Lakers salary was top in the NBA the final six seasons of his career.

Kobe is widely considered one of the greatest NBA players of all time. He made 18 All-Star teams during his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was also a first-round pick in the 1996 draft, winning five NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVPs and he was the league MVP in 2008. The Lakers retired both of Kobe’s jerseys, number 8 and 24.

The 41-year-old was the only player in team history to receive that honour. On Saturday, LeBron James passed Kobe as third on the all-time NBA scoring list. In his last post before he dies, Kobe paid tribute to LeBron on Instagram saying: “On to #2 @kingjames! Keep growing the game and charting the path for the next.” He also won an Oscar for best short animated film in 2018 for Dear Basketball

Who is Kobe Bryant’s family? Kobe Bryant had been married to Vanessa Laine Bryant since 2001. The couple had four children named Natalia Diamante Bryant, Bianka Bella Bryant, Gianna Marie-Onore Bryant and Capri Kobe Bryant. Gianna, 13, died in the helicopter crash with her father.

