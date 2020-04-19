Kohl’s, Target Draw Lines Of Credit To Push Through Coronavirus Pandemic

Kohl’s (KSS), which has closed all of its stores because of the coronavirus, and Target (TGT), which stores remain open during the pandemic, have both draw lines of credit.

Kohl’s has drawn $1.5 billion from Wells Fargo Bank to “refinance” approximately $1 billion in debt, according to its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. The agreement matures on July 25, 2024, and may give Kohl’s more flexibility with its finances as it looks to weather the coronavirus crisis.

The company shuttered all of its stores temporarily in mid-March during the coronavirus pandemic and continues to fill orders by mail and curbside at its stores. Kohl’s has not given any indication when it will reopen its stores, only saying that it is monitoring the situation.

Kohl’s also furloughed about 85,000 workers shortly after closing its stores. The company has about 122,000 employees. CEO Michelle Gass is also not taking a salary during the pandemic.

Target, which stores remain open because it sells groceries, which are deemed essential during stay-at-home orders, has drawn $900 million from Bank of America, Goldman Sachs Bank, Citibank, and U.S. Bank National Association , according to its SEC filing.

Target may also be looking to bolster its cash liquidity during the COVID-19 outbreak. Target stores remain open with reduced hours. The company has not furloughed any employees.

Shares of Kohl’s stock were up 4.94% as of 3:46 p.m. EDT on Friday while shares of Target stock were up 3.80% at the same time.