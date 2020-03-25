Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She Left ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Kourtney Kardashian has achieved one of the things that most American’s strive for — work/life balance.

In a sneak peek of Monday’s episode of “In The Room”, E! News’ Jason Kennedy casually chats with the reality star as they sip from their mugs while sitting cross-legged on a huge bed.

“I was talking to a mutual friend of ours and he said this is a new season for Kourtney in her life,” Kennedy says. “Do you feel like that’s an accurate statement?”

“I do,” Kourtney replies. “I feel like I’ve finally gotten to the place where I can balance being a mom and working. I’ve always done both, obviously, but it used to be where I would work a lot more. And so I’ve really shifted my focus.”

The 40-year-old mother of three — she shares sons Mason, 10, Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 7, with ex Scott Disick — also explains that her children played a huge role in who she is becoming and ultimately in the shift that she’s made.

“I never had time with them after school to do their homework and go to their activities,” she says. “They all really need one-on-one time with me, so making an effort to do something — it’s time-consuming, it’s my whole life.”

“I was feeling just really unhappy,” she reveals about why she switched lanes. “I felt like I was on a hamster wheel. I felt like something needed to change.”

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” centers around the lives of the Kardashian family and stars, in addition to Kourtney, her sisters Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and mother Kris Jenner. While the series certainly has enough characters to continue on with the show, Kris shared that it is not something that anyone will need to worry about.

“She’s filming again,” the matriarch confirmed on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last month. “I think she just needed a little bit of a break.”

“You know how we all hit a tipping point? She hit a wall and she was frustrated,” Kris elaborated. “And she felt under-appreciated, and that her sisters didn’t understand her boundaries. So I think after taking a little bit of time off, she’s seen the light.”

The full episode of “In The Room” airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET and “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” returns Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, both on E!