Kremlin: Work still needed before high-level talks on…

MOSCOW, April 30 – More work is needed before high-level talks on the Ukraine crisis can take place, the Kremlin said ahead of a planned meeting later on Thursday involving the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany.

“For now it falls on us to say that the agreements reached in Paris have not been fulfilled, so we still have to work together to set the stage for high-level talks,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. (Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Maria Kiselyova; editing by Gareth Jones)