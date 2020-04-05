Kris Jenner: Momager Reacts, Cries After Seeing Kim, Kourtney Kardashian Fight

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have had several fights but this time, things got really pretty ugly. What made things worse was when their mom Kris Jenner saw the video clip. How did she react?

Kardashian revealed, during her interview with Jimmy Fallon for “The Tonight Show: At Home Edition” that momager Jenner cried after seeing a clip of that fight, Celebrity Nine reported.

“Who are you guys?” Jenner said according to Kardashian. “Like what is going on?”

When Jenner made an appearance at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” she claimed that she wasn’t there when the argument happened,” Page Six reported. According to the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, she has not seen Kim and Kourtney fight like that since they were both in high school.

She reportedly told them that they couldn’t be fighting with each other. She described the incident ridiculous and told her daughters to grow up.

Viewers might have not noticed but in Kim’s defense, she said she slapped Kourtney when she realized that her older sister scratched her in the arm and saw that it was bleeding. After the incident, Kardashian [Kim] said that the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” production shut down for a week.

Jenner previously said that her eldest daughter still films with them despite her announcements earlier that she would leave the show. Instead, the momager said that Kourtney just needed a little break. She said that Kourtney was frustrated and felt underappreciated. Moreover, her sisters reportedly did not understand her boundaries.

But if Kardashian [Kourtney] is still filming, then why did she tell a Twitter follower she quit the show?

So much for the drama, huh?

Contrary to Jenner’s reaction, Rob Kardashian was not stressing out; rather, it seemed he made some fun out of it. He said that his sisters might have forgotten they were filming and thought it was bad girls club.

Kardashian said that what happened was intense, and she felt like it was already Kourtney’s resentment bottled-up.

One Twitter user sent out a comment to the older Kardashian saying that it was much deeper than all the little arguments, to which the Poosh founder replied that it’s been years of build-up.

As for Kardashian [Kourtney], that fight was trash.

For those who have not seen the controversial Kardashian sisters’ brawl, here’s a video of it taken during the shoot of the latest season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” courtesy of Hayu.