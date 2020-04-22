Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard Pat Each Other’s Behind While Enjoying Quarantine Walk

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard stepped outside together amid the coronavirus lockdown.

On Tuesday, the “Frozen” star and her husband were spotted walking around Griffith Park in Los Angeles. Both were wearing masks to protect themselves amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The “Good Place” actress and her spouse noticed some photographers and playfully patted each others’ behind. They went for a casual walk to enjoy the outdoors amid the lockdown.

Bell sported a black tank top with teal leggings, and tennis shoes. She also sported a pair of dark glasses and a cap. Shepard opted to don a gray T-shirt and navy short. He wore a hat and his left arm was noticeably in a black brace.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on April 15, Bell shared how quarantining has affected their marriage. She confessed that they were not getting along in the first week.

“We’ve gotten on each other’s last nerve these last couple days,” Bell said.

“We’re doing much better now because were laughing about it. But when we were not laughing about it for the first couple of days, that’s the hard spot.”

Bell explained that they love spending time together. However, she felt that they had too much time.

“I love spending time with him and he loves spending time with me, but I think what is different about this quarantine time is you have so much more time to think about the other persona and their actions and sort of replay what they said or attach a meaning to something that they did and that I could do without,” Bell explained before adding, “Nobody really needs time for that. That’s useless.”

In 2017, Bell got candid about their marriage and shared that they fell madly in love, but they also tend to fight a lot. During the early years of their marriage, Bell admitted that whenever they argued, she would walk away and every time she did it, she thought she won until Shepard got her attention and made her realize that she was “not a good fighter.”

“He’s like, ‘No, people can’t do that. Our marriage won’t survive.’ And everything he was saying was making so much sense and I was like damn this guy,” the “Veronica Mars” star added.