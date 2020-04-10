Kroger Store Changes During Coronavirus Pandemic: Customer Limits, One-Way Aisles, And More

Kroger (KR) has announced that it is implementing new customer limits at all of its stores beginning on Tuesday to promote social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The grocer said it will now limit the number of customers into its stores to one person per 120 square feet, or about 50% of the company’s building code capacity.

“Kroger’s introduction of customer capacity limits is one more way we are doing our part to flatten the curve while operating as an essential business, providing our customers with access to fresh, affordable food and products,” said Mary Ellen Adcock, senior vice president of operations at Kroger, said in a statement.

“During this national pandemic, we are committed to adopting preventive measures to help protect the safety and health of our associates, customers and communities,” she added.

To facilitate social distancing in its stores, Kroger said it will monitor the number customers per square foot using QueVision technology, which it currently uses to count consumers entering and exiting locations.

The technology uses infrared sensors and predictive analytics, which Kroger said will “support our new capacity limits” and create a safer environment for its customers and employees.

Kroger has already taken other safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including plexiglass partitions, floor decals to remind about social distancing, and overhead announcements encouraging spatial awareness and hygiene. One-way aisles have also been created in select Kroger stores to support social distancing, and delivery fees at pharmacies have been temporarily waived.

Kroger reduced its store hours and said it will be closing early on Easter to allow its employees time to rest and be with their families. The company also has dedicated senior shopping hours.

Shares of Kroger stock were down 2.27% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT on Tuesday.