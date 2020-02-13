Kuenssberg says SNP hit by ‘serious moment’ – Crisis engulfs party on Sturgeon’s successor

THE BBC’S Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg suggested the SNP will have to re-evaluate Nicola Sturgeon’s successor following the suspension of Derek Mackay.

Laura Kuenssberg was discussing with the BBC’s Newscast panel the fact the Scottish finance secretary has been suspended from the SNP after it emerged he sent texts to a 16-year-old schoolboy. Ms Kuenssberg outlined that Derek Mackay had been seen as a potential successor to the SNP’s current leader Nicola Sturgeon. She argued the developments of the recent days represented a “serious moment” regarding the party’s future post-Sturgeon.

Ms Kuenssberg said: “I think it is important to say that this is a very serious moment for the SNP. “Not just because of the budget and the embarrassment but also because Derek Mackay was very much seen as a possible successor to Nicola Sturgeon. “He was a big figure in Scottish politics and it is a very tricky embarrassing moment. “Not just for him individually but for the SNP this is a really big deal.”

She continued: “Imagine in the broader UK context if on the eve of March 11 when we are coming up to the budget, which will be delivered by Sajid Javid, he had to quit over some personal embarrassment and I don’t say that for any reason. “What I mean is this is a huge thing in Scotland. “It is a serious moment for the SNP in terms of there succession planning. “Nicola Sturgeon has been an extremely impressive politician in that role but she isn’t going to be there forever and the SNP has got quite a lot of domestic issues at the moment.”

Mr Mackay, 42, resigned from his cabinet post yesterday morning with immediate effect. Issuing an official statement, Mr Mackay said: “I take full responsibility for my actions. I have behaved foolishly and I am truly sorry. “I apologise unreservedly to the individual involved and his family.