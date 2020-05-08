Kurtis Whaley from Manly Vale preyed on boys ages eight to 15 as sick texts are revealed

Disgusting text messages sent by a man who posed as a teenage girl to prey on boys as young as eight to force them into sending explicit photos and videos have been revealed.

Kurtis Whaley, 24, from Manly Vale in northern Sydney pretended to be a 16-year-old girl as he coerced boys from ages eight to 15 from June 2014 until his arrest in February last year.

As he catfished the young boys, Whaley would screenshot temporary Snapchat and Instagram photos and record Skype and Omegle livestreams of the naked children.

Whaley collected 700 videos and images of 49 victims, The Daily Telegraph reported.

He was arrested in February 2019 and was charged with 54 offences relating to blackmailing boys aged between eight and 15.

Whaley would go under the name of Beth and ignored the pleas from his victims to leave them alone.

He would threaten to expose their nude photos and videos if they didn’t comply with his demands, Crown prosecutor Sophie Callan said.

Whaley sent explicit images of a boy to the victim’s mother and nine-year-old sister, court documents read.

In the texts revealed in court, Whaley would say if they didn’t comply it ‘will only make things worse’.

In another set of texts a victim’s father tells Whaley to ‘f*** off’ and that he’s notified police.

Whaley brushes off the threat and replies, ‘that’s what you said last time’ and that they will ‘soon see that I’m not joking’.

Some of the victims would also attempt to stand up for themselves pointing out that Whaley would be a sex offender if he didn’t leave them alone.

The friend of a 13-year-old victim messaged Whaley on Instagram after receiving a nude picture pointing out that he didn’t appear ‘concerned about becoming a sex offender or going to jail for, like, five years’.

‘Mate I’ve been doing this long enough haha. What can the police do? Honestly,’ Whaley replied.

Another one of his victims asked Whaley, ‘why are you doing this?’ to which he responded, ‘because I can’.

Whaley pleaded guilty in January.