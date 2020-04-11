Kuwait c.bank governor says too early for banks to…

DUBAI, April 5 – Kuwaiti banks can continue to distribute dividends for 2019 and it is early to ask them to suspend dividends for 2020, the governor of the central bank of Kuwait said on Sunday, speaking to Al Arabiya TV.

“The exchange rate system is excellent and there is no fear for the Kuwaiti dinar,” said the governor, Mohammad al-Hashel, adding that banks’ average capital adequacy ratio was above 18%. The minimum ratio has been reduced to 10.5%, the governor said.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Writing by Davide Barbuscia and Yousef Saba; Editing by Mark Potter)