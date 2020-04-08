‘KUWTK’ Star Kourtney Kardashian Has Made Her Choice, Fiercely Defends It: ‘Don’t Judge’

Kourtney Kardashian has priorities other than “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” She made it very clear and hoped for everyone to appreciate her choices.

The “KUWTK” star took her appeal Twitter saying that she’s not judging anyone who chose a different route. The 40-year-old TV personality, in addition, hoped that her choices would be appreciated by everyone.

Prior to this tweet, she announced that she won’t be live tweeting for the “KUWTK” show tonight, and further explained that instead she would be spending time with her kids — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 — while they’re on spring break.

The topic on her work ethic has been an issue this past few days, especially when the video clip of her and sister, Kim Kardashian West, arguing and getting physical went viral. As a result, she made a strong statement, telling everyone that raising children is, in fact, a job too.

According to another tweet, which followed thereafter, Kardashian described that being a mom is the hardest, yet most rewarding job she’s ever had. She said she made a decision to focus on her children and Poosh, her lifestyle brand. Apparently, Kardashian is at the point in her life where she wants to strike a healthy work-life balance, and her brand is all about that.

On March 27, a Netizen tweeted about the eldest Kardashian quitting “KUWTK.” In turn, the Poosh founder replied, “I did. Bye.”

Kardashian said that she didn’t like to be a celebrity and that she’s taking a break from the “KUWTK.” Instead, she wanted to focus on herself and spend time planning on being a mom,” the Independent reported.

Kendall Jenner, back in January when she appeared at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” that her sister, Kourtney” was “not necessarily” quitting the show, Entertainment Tonight reported. She further explained that her sister just has some boundaries, which was understandable.

The 23-year-old model and her younger sister, Kylie, made several appearances in “KUWTK” too, but as for the older Jenner, she ensured that she maintains her privacy amid the chaotic and stressful world of Hollywood.

Fast-forward to a few weeks later, Kardashian [Kourtney] confirmed that she decided to step back from filming “KUWTK,” Refinery 29 reported. This doesn’t mean that she won’t ever film the show, instead she wanted to be able to choose what and what not to film.

Kardashian made it very clear as well how she loved their fans but the pressure of living her life in the public was just too much.