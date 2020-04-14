Kylie Jenner Poses In Sexy Playboy Bunny-Like Outfit For Easter Instagram

Kylie Jenner hopped onto Instagram in one of her sexiest outfits yet. Dressed in a flimsy, almost see-through crème-colored dress and matching gloves, the youngest Kardashian/Jenner sibling posed with a pair of golden-brown bunny ears and sleek dark hair.

The 22-year-old posted not one, but two photos Sunday of herself in the outfit with a white rabbit emoji for the caption, indicating her post was in honor of the Easter holiday.

Her photos have garnered nearly 6 million likes in less than 24 hours and comments from fans and celebrities all over the world.

Singer Normani commented with a drool, white heart and star emojis, while makeup artist/blogger Olivia Pierson said “Happy Easter gorgeous!” followed by a red heart and fire emoji.

Kylie showed off more of her body and Easter Day activities in her Instagram Story. Her 2-year-old daughter Stormi, who she shares with rapper Travis Scott, was featured in Kylie’s story in her Sunday best, a floral dress and white sneakers. Stormi also gave a birthday shout out to True Thompson, Kylie’s niece and daughter of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, who celebrated her second birthday Sunday, E! News reported.

Kylie and Stormi then took a dip in the pool, Kylie in a hot pink bikini, and Stormi in a black bikini with pink accents. The toddler then partook in egg-dyeing with her mother.

Kylie recently sparked controversy April 7 for once again topping Forbes’s list of the world’s youngest self-made billionaires. She is one of only 2,095 people in the world to hold a “ten-digit fortune.” Her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, continues amassing most of her fortune and is valued at $1.2 billion dollars.

The Kardashians were unable to hold their usual over-the-top Easter celebrations as they each were forced to celebrate individually from their homes to maintain social distancing.