Kylie, Kris Jenner Deliver Hand Sanitizers To Healthcare Workers, First Responders In Southern California

Kylie and Kris Jenner donated and delivered hand sanitizers to healthcare workers.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” stars joined the long list of celebrities who gave back to help in the fight against COVID-19. Kylie and Kris have already started delivering the hand sanitizers they produced for healthcare workers and responders in Southern California, Page Six reported.

Kylie and Kris worked with Coty, a major stakeholder in Kylie cosmetics and skincare lines. They manufacture hand sanitizers for those who are in the frontlines and labeled each bottle with a touching message that read: “Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities.”

The staff were seen donating the hand sanitizers to medics at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles on Friday. Kylie, who remains the youngest self-made billionaire, has already pledged $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts to support the purchase of protective equipment for those on the medical frontlines. Kylie also donated personal protective equipment to medical personnel at Los Angeles County/USC Medical Center.

Kylie made it to the Forbes’ 2020 World’s Youngest Billionaires for the second year in a row. Her brand Kylie Cometics brought her a net worth of up to $1 billion. In 2018, she told Forbes that she invested $250,000 of her own money from modeling gigs in 2015 to start her company and produce the first 15,000 lip kits that eventually launched into a full-fledged cosmetic line.

“I said, ‘I’m ready to put up my own money. I don’t want to do it with anyone else,’” Jenner said.

Kylie has expanded her presence in the business industry. Back in February, she filed a trademark for Kylie Hair. There are speculations that she will be manufacturing hair care products including shampoos, conditioner, oils, gels, mousse and dye. She might also lock down products for hair styling like dryers, curling irons and brushes.

In an interview with Playboy in 2019, Kylie shared that she trademarks everything she’s interested so that it’s ready to go once she pushes for it.

“I haven’t started on wine and bed linens, but I think you probably overheard us trademarking everything in different categories so that if I ever decide to come out with wine or bed linens, it’ll be set up,” Jenner explained.

“After we built Kylie Cosmetics, I feel like I found a passion in building from the ground up and creating businesses and new companies. Now that I know the whole process really well, it comes easily to me and it’s really fun and definitely a passion of mine.”