Labour BOMBSHELL: Could Labour see return of ED MILIBAND if Keir wins top job?

SIR KEIR STARMER is the frontrunner to win the Labour leadership election currently underway. So if he does, could we see the comeback of Ed Miliband?

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband stepped back from his role as leader of the opposition in 2015 after the party’s electoral defeat, clearing the way for Jeremy Corbyn. Now, with Corbyn standing down after electoral defeat of his own, speculation is growing that Miliband could make a comeback to the frontbench.

The Telegraph reported the news on Wednesday, claiming Mr Miliband is being tipped for shadow chancellor in a Starmer-led shadow cabinet. Senior allies of Sir Keir are said to be lining up the former Labour Party leader to return to influential policymaking. Sir Keir, the favourite to take over from Mr Corbyn on April 4, has repeatedly said he won’t begin making appointments until after the contest has ended. But sources close to him have suggested Mr Miliband is a contender to replace John McDonnell in the second-most powerful role.

Mr Miliband his one of Sir Keir’s most high-profile endorsers in a race he looks sure to win. According to the Telegraph, a prominent Labour figure said Sir Keir’s campaign team “highly rated” Mr Miliband, who they called a “giant on strategy”. The source said: “He genuinely is quite a giant on strategy and he’s a big figure. “He is a big backer of Keir and is well respected within the party.”

Who else could Sir Keir appoint? Other than Mr Miliband, the rumour mill has been churning about who else could be appointed. Allies of Sir Keir are calling for a total shake-up of senior staff, with few of Mr Corbyn’s top team expected to survive the leadership change. Some senior female MPs tipped for a major role include Yvette Cooper and Rachel Reeves.

There are also suggestions that Rebecca Long-Bailey, Sir Keir’s closest rival in the race, could make it into the shadow cabinet. There is some appetite within the party to close the gap between moderates and the hard-Left, and Mrs Long-Bailey’s appointment could go some way to achieve that. Another ally of Sir Keir said: “What he has made clear that he wants to build a broad-based team founded on talent. “He will obviously have to balance gender, politics, and geography as you’d expect.

“But one thing he’s always tried to impress is that you want people who are capable. “What he wants is when people hear a Labour voice on the airwaves they sound credible.” There is also growing anger at Jennie Formby, Labour’s general secretary, who is accused of orchestrating a complaint to Britain’s data watchdog which alleges that Sir Keir’s staff hacked into an internal party database. Allies of Sir Keir believe the complaint was politically motivated and have begun discussing potential replacements.

Who else could Sir Keir appoint?