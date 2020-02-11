Labour deputy hopeful’s brutal grilling by Marr ‘If they wanted that they would’ve voted!’

ANDREW MARR grilled Labour deputy leadership candidate Rosena Allin-Khan as she refused to admit her party’s policies cost Labour the catastrophic December electoral defeat.

Andrew Marr confronted the Labour MP on her party’s stonking defeat in the December election and the stunning denial of the party to admit its policies were flawed. The BBC host said: “There is an awful lot of people in the Labour Party who say it was really the combination, there were too many policies. Other people say we didn’t sell them very much.

“Other people say it was the media getting in the way. “Are you bold enough to say to the Labour Party: ’Do you know what? I’ve looked at this and we had to change our policy position’? “You’ve got an 80-seat Tory majority. It was a catastrophic election of the Labour Party and yet there doesn’t seem to be an overwhelming sense of that. “Everybody is wondering around with smiles in their faces as if it’s business as usual.”

Ms Allin-Khan admitted Labour’s defeat was “catastrophic” but failed to recognise her party’s policies were wrong. She said: “We lost 98 percent of the vote share across the country. We suffered a catastrophic defeat, we have lost the last four elections. “But fundamentally, I believe that our manifesto had some good policies in it. “People wanted to renationalise the railway, people wanted to protect our NHS.”

So Mr Marr blasted: “If they wanted it that much they would have voted Labour!” In an attempt to defend her position, the Labour deputy leadership hopeful replied: “I really believe that people didn’t trust us to deliver, they didn’t trust us to govern, and we had issues that were quite frankly not dealt with properly. “One of those being anti-Semitism which is why as deputy leader I’ve come up with my own five pledges of how we would deal with something like anti-Semitism. “No longer can we knock on a door and have someone slam it in our face because they believe we are a racist party.”