Labour leadership debate: Lisa Nandy tops poll – but NO ONE fit to lead party, readers say

LABOUR leadership contenders went head-to-head in a live televised debate on Thursday. But who did Express.co.uk readers vote as the winner of the debate?

The Labour Party leadership race will conclude in April and now just three contenders remain of the original six who threw their hats into the ring. The leadership candidates faced on in a “frosty” debate on Sky News on Thursday which saw Sir Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy exchanged heated works on the topic of antisemitism.

The debate, hosted by Sky News’ Sophy Ridge was held in Dewsbury in Yorkshire where Labour lost its seat in 2019 with a 4.5 percent swing. The audience was made up of one third being Labour members, one-third current Labour voters and one third past Labour voters who switched at the 2019 general election. The contenders faced questions about the disastrous 2019 election and losing the “red wall” in the north. They also faced comments on antisemitism within Labour and the future of the party.

According to Sky News analysis, the poll taken immediately after the debate found that voters thought Sir Keir ranked in first place with 53 percent. Ms Long-Bailey ranked in second place on 31 percent with Lisa Nandy on 16 percent. Voters were asked whether they think the next Labour leader broadly needs to continue in the same direction or enact dramatic change, with 50 percent voting for the former and 44 percent the latter. Sky’s Deputy Political Editor Sam Coates said: “That’s why you saw Keir Starmer moderating quite a lot of his positions. “It’s a difficult tightrope because they want change and continuity.” In the Sky News/YouGov poll Sir Keir, the shadow Brexit Secretary won with men and women of all age ranges, social grades and locations. Ms Long-Bailey’s support from Labour members who voted for Brexit in 2016 was stronger than Sir Keir’s. The poll showed stark differences in attitude depending on when Labour members joined the party. Members who joined before Jeremy Corbyn became the leader in 2015 want Sir Keir as the next leader over Ms Long Bailey by 35 percentage points. But, those who joined during Mr Corbyn’s tenure show a preference for Ms Long-Bailey by a narrow margin of three percentage points.

The three Labour leadership hopefuls clashed over the party’s response to antisemitism allegations in a televised debate on Thursday. Sir Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy are the three contenders hoping to replace the outgoing Jeremy Corbyn. In heated moments, the three candidates questioned one another on the topic and accused others of not being as outspoken as they should have been in past years. Sir Keir accused Ms Long-Bailey of failing to speak out on the issue in shadow cabinet, while Ms Nandy said the other contenders both faced a “serious question of judgement” about their records.

How did Express.co.uk readers vote? Express.co.uk readers were asked who they thought won the televised debate on Thursday. In total, 1,563 voted in the poll with Wigan MP Lisa Nandy coming in first place with 608 votes, which is a vote share of 39 percent of respondents. Don’t know was the second most popular answer among Express.co.uk voters, with 33 percent saying they were unsure about which of the three contenders did best in the debate. Sir Keir won 20 percent of the vote, with 310 people saying he performed best in the Labour leadership debate. The booby prize position was given to Rebecca Long-Bailey who won just 137 votes in the Express.co.uk poll which equates to eight votes.

One reader said: “Only Nandy can beat Starmer if momentum want to force a draw they must play a queen sacrifice, and quickly.” But it seems many Express readers were rather unsatisfied by all candidates – with several commenting to say ‘Boris Johnson’ won the debate. One wrote: “Potential Labour Leaders?? Don’t make me laugh!” Another posted: “A better question would be ‘Who cares which of these three lacklustre candidates Labour chooses?’ “Could any of them be trusted to run a bath let alone lead a once great party, or, heaven forfend, run the country? The idea is risible.” One reader said it didn’t matter who won, as the new leader would never help Labour get into government. They commented: “To stand any chance in times ahead ALL three of them would have to change their Names, under-go complete cosmetic make-overs/surgeries (together with speech therapy to develop different voices), have deep hypnosis to help them forget what happened in last GE, change the Name of Labour Party, hope nobody remembers how not long ago all three happily sang ‘Oh Jeremy Corbyn’, stood on platforms with him at conferences, clapped their hands off for him, cheered in Parliament, and… START from SCRATCH!! “Blow to Tories in ‘97 was largely received as amusement, what Jezza and Co did to that Party is beyond tragic! “It will take Giants to lift that nail from Labour’s coffin, sorry. Watched last 10 mins of that debate to realize that! The Labour leadership race ballot opened this week meaning that any Labour Party member, affiliated trade union and socialist society who joined before January 20 will be eligible to vote. Votes are cast on a one member one vote basis and they fill in a preferential ballot meaning they rank the contenders in order of preference. The ballot closes on April 2 and if one person wins 50 percent or more, they become the outright winner. However, if no candidate reaches this vote share, votes are redistributed and candidates eliminated until one reaches more than 50 percent. The result will be announced on April 4.

