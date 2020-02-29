Labour leadership election means anti-Semitism crisis STILL a huge problem in party

LABOUR has been accused of ignoring the party’s anti-Semitism crisis due to the leadership race taking months to wrap up resulting in a lack of resources to tackle the issue.

A complaint has been made about the party’s front-runner to become the next BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic people) representative for Labour’s ruling body, who shared a cartoon that was claimed to have been anti-Semitic. Mehmood Mirza, vice chairman of the West Ham Labour Party, is alleged to have shared a cartoon showing a sticker with the words ‘Anti-Semitism’ placed across the mouth of a man who has a ‘Free Palestine’ band around his head. The image, posted onto Mr Mirza’s Facebook account, was created by Brazilian artists Carlos Latuff, who was previously accused of creating anti-Semetic content.

The complaint was made in October of last year. Veteran Labour MP Margaret Hodge said until a new Labour leader is elected in two months’ time, attempts at fixing the anti-Semitism crisis will be futile, the Daily Telegraph reports. She said: “I would expect the new leader, as they have all promised in the hustings, to fulfil their promises and make sure people like him, with those views, have no place on the National Executive.” Her views echo those of John Mann, who advises the Government on issues of anti-Semitism. He said that the manner in which the complaint is dealt with by Labour will be “a test of how serious and sincere the Labour Party has become about tackling anti-Semitism”.

Express.co.uk contacted Labour and Mr Mirza for a statement. It comes a week after Momentum members have revealed what they really think about the Labour Party’s anti-Semitism crisis in a new poll. A poll by Lord Ashcroft has revealed that 92 percent of Momentum members think that anti-Semitism in the Labour party is ‘wildly exaggerated’. The results saw Momentum members blame the party’s opponents for exaggerating the problem rather than acknowledging the issue within the party they support. The poll revealed members of pro-Corbyn campaign group are more likely than other Labour members to think anti-Semitism in the party was “wildly exaggerated” by the party’s opponents.

Findings revealed a total of 92 percent of Momentum members agreed with the statement that anti-Semitism in the party was “wildly exaggerated by right-wing media and opponents of Jeremy Corbyn”. Just six percent of Momentum members felt anti-Semitism “was a real issue” in the party. The poll also showed those who had backed Jeremy Corbyn in both leadership elections were far likelier to blame the media and political opponents for the anti-Semitism issue. A total of 39 percent who backed Mr Corbyn agreed the Jew-hate issue was entirely the fault of the right-wing media and his opponents. In contrast just five per cent who backed Owen Smith in 2016 and just four per cent who backed Liz Kendall in 2015 blamed the right-wing media and Mr Corbyn’s opponents.