Labour leadership election: When is the Labour leadership TV debate? How to watch LIVE

THE LABOUR leadership election rumbles on as the four candidates in the running to replace continue their campaigns at various hustings across the UK. When is the Labour leadership TV debate?

Labour leadership candidates Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Emily Thornberry will take part in a live TV debate this month. You can even apply to be part of the audience.

When is the Labour leadership TV debate? The Labour leadershipTV debate will be shown on Sky News. The debate will be one hour long and will be broadcast live from Dewsbury in West Yorkshire, a Leave-voting seat that Labour lost to the Conservatives on a 4.5 percent swing in 2019. Sky News says it’s the sort of constituency the new Labour leader will have to recapture if they are to lead the party to victory at the next election.

The debate will air at 8pm on Thursday, February 27 on Sky News and will be hosted by Sophy Ridge. The four candidates will face questions from a studio audience made up of Labour members, current Labour voters and past Labour voters who switched away from the party in the 2019 General Election. Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer, shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey, shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry and Wigan MP Lisa Nandy are vying to succeed Jeremy Corbyn. You can apply to be a member of the live studio audience and be in with a chance of asking a question by visiting this Sky News link.

The leadership candidates have until February 14 to get the nominations from Constituency Labour Parties and affiliates (including trade unions). They must get the backing of five percent of constituency parties or three affiliated bodies, two of which must be trade unions, to stand in the leadership election. The ballot will open on February 21 and will remain so until April 2. The winner of the leadership election will then be announced on April 4.

How is the leader elected? Labour Party members will cast pick their candidate in a one-member, one-vote system and the winner will be announced at a special conference on April 4. This means an equal vote for all members, affiliated supporters and registered supporters – be it members who have recently joined or members of the shadow cabinet. Labour members can vote via post or online and must choose a candidate using the alternative vote (AV) system.

In elections held under the AV, each voter ranks candidates on the ballot paper in order of preference (1, 2, 3 etc.). After marking their first preference, voters may then choose to express further preferences for as many, or as few, candidates as they wish. The count begins by allocating votes in line with first preferences and if a candidate has an ‘absolute majority’ – more than 50 percent – of the votes after this allocation they are elected. If no candidate achieves a 50 percent majority in the first round, the candidate with the fewest first-preference votes is knocked out and their votes are reallocated based on the second preferences; this process continues until a winner is eventually elected.