Labour leadership: Long-Bailey admits she’s ‘fully committed’ to Corbyn’s failed manifesto

REBECCA LONG-BAILEY has admitted she maintains support for a number of Jeremy Corbyn’s manifesto pledges which contributed to the Labour Party suffering its worst election defeat for almost 100 years.

The Labour leadership candidate told a campaign rally in Leeds this evening she is “fully committed” to radical plans to bring Britain’s energy, water, rail and mail into public ownership. The Shadow Business Secretary is widely regarded as the “Corbyn candidate” and has received the backing of the Unite trade union, which is run by Len McCluskey – a vocal ally of Mr Corbyn Ms Long-Bailey also has the support of the radical left-wing organisation Momentum.

The Salford and Eccles MP told the rally at The Wardrobe centre: “Over the past five years we have reclaimed public ownership as a key principle of the Labour Party and under my leadership we will never give that up. “Our party’s long overdue return to policies calling for public ownership of essential services are not only consistently popular in opinion polls, they are the core of what Labour stands for. “New models of democratic public ownership are essential to delivering modern, world leading and efficient services to everyone in our country.” Ms Long-Bailey also threw down the gauntlet to her rivals and called for more transparency in their visions for the future of the party.

The Labour frontbencher said the Labour membership which has surpassed 500,000 members, deserve “concrete commitments you can trust”. Ms Long-Bailey said: “Members have a right to know exactly where candidates stand. “I want to be clear that I am fully committed to the pledges in our manifesto last year for public ownership of energy, water, rail and mail.

“Other candidates say they agree with the transformative programme, but now I’m calling for specific, concrete commitments you can trust. “Public ownership of key utilities is the foundation for a more fair and equal society, and any candidate for Labour leader should endorse them without hesitation.” The Shadow Business Secretary continued to defend the manifesto which delivered Labour’s worst election defeat since 1935 by insisting voters did not vote Tory because of Labour ‘s public ownership pledges.

She said: “Nobody voted Conservative because we pledged to bring the railways back into public hands, take on rip-off energy companies and fix our broken water systems. “Under my leadership Labour will stand up to the rip off privatisers, and bring wealth and power back into public hands.” Ms Long-Bailey spoke at the rally after receiving the backing of the Fire Brigades Union which sealed her place in the final ballot. Ms Long-Bailey is the third candidate to make it into the final round, joining shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer and backbench MP for Wigan Lisa Nandy.



